Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 172,778 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.18% of BioLife Solutions worth $21,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,262,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,191,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,648,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 29,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $407,323.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,010,658.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $389,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,304 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,566. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Cowen upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $59.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

