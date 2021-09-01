Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,903 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.49% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $19,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 2.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

