Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Endava worth $20,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 2,444.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $133.90 on Wednesday. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 169.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.05 and a 200 day moving average of $103.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

