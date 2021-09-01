Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Incyte worth $18,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after buying an additional 128,752 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 67.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after purchasing an additional 289,496 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,512,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,483,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INCY stock opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.83. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $71.91 and a 52-week high of $101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INCY. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

