Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $18.71 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 2,421.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660,736 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Vertiv worth $18,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vertiv by 172.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vertiv by 3,725.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $110,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

