Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $19.03 Million Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.19% of Delek US worth $19,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 52,149 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 88,788 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 486,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 139,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,231 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Citigroup lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE DK opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

