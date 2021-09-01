Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $19.65 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,812 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Fortive worth $19,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of FTV opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

