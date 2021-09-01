Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $20.08 Million Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113,774 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Cirrus Logic worth $20,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $1,132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $531,196.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,606 shares of company stock worth $4,779,923. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRUS opened at $83.67 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.41.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.