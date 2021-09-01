Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $20.37 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Etsy worth $20,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $14,835,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 14.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth $38,827,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $216.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.90. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

