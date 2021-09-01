Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $20.69 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,336 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of ResMed worth $20,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ResMed by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,350,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in ResMed by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,025.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,110 shares of company stock worth $12,734,901 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

NYSE:RMD opened at $290.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 89.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $290.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

