Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,749 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Syneos Health worth $21,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1,030.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $92.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $93.99.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

SYNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $600,056.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $420,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock worth $515,935,840. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

