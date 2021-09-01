Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Williams-Sonoma worth $19,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after buying an additional 62,603 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $6,304,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 125,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $186.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.34. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.76 and a 52-week high of $204.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total transaction of $833,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,721,982.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,977. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

