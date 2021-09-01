Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 545,965 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,014 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,965 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.85% of Covanta worth $19,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Covanta by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,481,000 after purchasing an additional 432,333 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Covanta by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Covanta by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,921,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 177,792 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Covanta by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,296,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 330,530 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Covanta by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 296,551 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVA opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Covanta Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). Equities analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

