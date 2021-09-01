Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,304 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Vipshop worth $22,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,351,000 after acquiring an additional 686,634 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vipshop by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Vipshop by 589.0% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 187,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vipshop by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

VIPS opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VIPS has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

