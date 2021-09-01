Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,266 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of AGCO worth $20,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,735,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in AGCO by 40.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 452,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,017,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 121,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $137.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.25. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.