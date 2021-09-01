Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 376,812 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,866,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 376,812 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 5.13% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $18,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TACO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TACO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $320.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

