Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 530,456 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,456 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.54% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $20,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after acquiring an additional 56,540 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,835,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,475,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 86,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. As a group, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

