RxSight Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on September 8th (NASDAQ:RXST)

RxSight’s (NASDAQ:RXST) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 8th. RxSight had issued 7,350,000 shares in its IPO on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $117,600,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During RxSight’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on RXST shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. RxSight has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $19.67.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

