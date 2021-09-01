Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.630-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $890.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. Ryerson has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryerson will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ryerson stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Ryerson at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

