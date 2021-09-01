Ryo Currency Trading Up 2.7% This Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $1,540.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,547.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.23 or 0.07460313 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $639.95 or 0.01345909 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.87 or 0.00369887 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00136445 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.48 or 0.00629847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.45 or 0.00377406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.00356142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,239,438 coins and its circulating supply is 32,122,125 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

