S.Finance (SFG) Market Cap Hits $32,334.19

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One S.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular exchanges. S.Finance has a market capitalization of $32,334.19 and approximately $900,734.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, S.Finance has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00014459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00131114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.21 or 0.00853265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00049422 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

SFG is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

