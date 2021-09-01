SAFE DEAL Price Reaches $1.30 on Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $88,691.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00002695 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00067836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00135369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00160888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.08 or 0.07433642 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,698.11 or 1.00834526 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.37 or 0.01007085 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 817,037 coins and its circulating supply is 789,895 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.