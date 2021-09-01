Safe Haven Price Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Safe Haven has a market cap of $13.04 million and $4.63 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.66 or 0.00852388 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.