SafeCapital Hits Market Capitalization of $81,841.71 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $81,841.71 and approximately $1,139.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00019214 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001546 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.