SafeInsure Price Tops $0.0414 on Major Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $885,159.65 and approximately $1,635.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 149.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00021107 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001469 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,372,365 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

