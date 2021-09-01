SakeToken (SAKE) Market Cap Achieves $3.61 Million

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, SakeToken has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $11,451.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SakeToken coin can now be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SakeToken

SakeToken is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 134,988,332 coins and its circulating supply is 100,566,392 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

