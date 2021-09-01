Sakura 1-Day Volume Tops $1.98 Million (SKU)

Sakura (CURRENCY:SKU) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Sakura coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakura has a market capitalization of $23.94 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sakura has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sakura alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00063324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00136224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.49 or 0.00162340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.34 or 0.07460634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,773.45 or 1.00080288 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.74 or 0.01007099 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sakura Coin Profile

Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sakura

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.