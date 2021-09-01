Sakura 1-Day Volume Tops $1.98 Million (SKU)

Sakura (CURRENCY:SKU) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Sakura coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular exchanges. Sakura has a total market cap of $23.94 million and $1.98 million worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sakura has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00063324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00136224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.49 or 0.00162340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.34 or 0.07460634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,773.45 or 1.00080288 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.74 or 0.01007099 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sakura Profile

Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sakura

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sakura using one of the exchanges listed above.

