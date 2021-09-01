salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 1.0% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $269,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $271,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 120,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in salesforce.com by 8.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,036 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $397,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $5,348,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 690,921 shares of company stock worth $171,227,395. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM traded up $3.05 on Wednesday, reaching $268.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,149,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,012. The stock has a market cap of $262.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.53 and its 200 day moving average is $233.84.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

