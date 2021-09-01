salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.360-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.20 billion-$26.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.01 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.910-$0.920 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.92.

CRM stock opened at $265.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.00 and a 200-day moving average of $233.60. The company has a market cap of $259.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.53, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $198,525.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total transaction of $5,317,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,921 shares of company stock valued at $171,227,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

