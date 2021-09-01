Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $971.65 Million

Analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce sales of $971.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $977.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $964.25 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $957.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of SBH opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,603,000 after buying an additional 6,557,844 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth about $34,738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 105.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,105,000 after buying an additional 1,428,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,851,000 after buying an additional 853,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 59.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,055,000 after buying an additional 719,015 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

