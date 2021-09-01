Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.83% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $17,716,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 872,713 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $7,283,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $7,283,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 352.1% during the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 904,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 704,225 shares in the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STSA. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

NASDAQ:STSA opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $155.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

