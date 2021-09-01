Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Scala has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. Scala has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $7,515.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00065218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00134088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.79 or 0.00158769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.71 or 0.07642745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,626.96 or 1.00003996 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.19 or 0.00995841 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

