Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.98 ($9.39).

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

SHA opened at €7.27 ($8.55) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The business’s fifty day moving average is €7.47 and its 200-day moving average is €7.51.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

