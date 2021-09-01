Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.30. 41,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,358. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.56. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

