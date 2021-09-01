Scotiabank Lowers Stelco (TSE:STLC) to Sector Perform

Stelco (TSE:STLC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$52.50. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STLC. Cormark raised their price target on Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stelco from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stelco to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.22.

Stelco stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,829. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$40.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.95. The company has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$9.16 and a 52-week high of C$50.88.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

