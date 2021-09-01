Scrypta (LYRA) Price Tops $0.0070

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a total market cap of $125,668.67 and approximately $159.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00019296 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001550 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000124 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Scrypta

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,763,455 coins and its circulating supply is 17,963,455 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

