SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Hits New 52-Week High at $119.00

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.55), with a volume of 1349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 117.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.25. The company has a market cap of £798.96 million and a P/E ratio of 16.79.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile (LON:SEIT)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

