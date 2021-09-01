Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Position Boosted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,435 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

Shares of SE stock traded up $6.59 on Wednesday, hitting $344.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.86 and its 200-day moving average is $261.29. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $135.28 and a fifty-two week high of $344.77. The company has a market capitalization of $176.57 billion, a PE ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

