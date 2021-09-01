Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Position Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBCF has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

SBCF opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

