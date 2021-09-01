Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Down 3.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) fell 3.7% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $160.02 and last traded at $161.42. 3,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 934,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.60.

Specifically, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $82,375.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $1,550,102.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,563,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,750 shares of company stock valued at $26,825,676. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Seagen alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.04 and a 200-day moving average of $150.74.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.