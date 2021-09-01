Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.35.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$7.25 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark set a C$4.28 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

TSE SES opened at C$4.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.08. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.21 and a 12-month high of C$5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.56.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

