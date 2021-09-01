Seedify.fund (SFUND) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.51 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $43.53 million and $4.51 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.10 or 0.00006377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00065775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00134483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00159765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.97 or 0.07345048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,196.36 or 0.99217423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.31 or 0.00996998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.65 or 0.00802146 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,053,088 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

