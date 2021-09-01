SEEN (SEEN) Market Capitalization Hits $4.02 Million

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, SEEN has traded 64.6% higher against the US dollar. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for $5.70 or 0.00011792 BTC on exchanges. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $30,048.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SEEN Profile

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

