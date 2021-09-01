Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $5.35 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 599.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,800 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor stock remained flat at $$13.03 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 839,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,572,616. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

