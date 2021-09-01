Sei Investments Co. Acquires 116,590 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,590 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $63,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.49. The stock had a trading volume of 317,029 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.41. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

