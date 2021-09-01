Sei Investments Co. Acquires 331,816 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 323.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,816 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Airbnb worth $66,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,818,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 87.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 637.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,158,000 after purchasing an additional 980,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 6,748.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,801,000 after purchasing an additional 832,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $29,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,756,974.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $750,371.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,290,601 shares of company stock valued at $483,005,016 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.13. 152,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,032,187. The stock has a market cap of $98.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

