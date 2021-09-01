Sei Investments Co. Acquires 47,266 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 47,266 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of CVS Health worth $71,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $85.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.97. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.