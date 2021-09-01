Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,597 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.74% of Grocery Outlet worth $57,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,514. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GO. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,035.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,840. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.