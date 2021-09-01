Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.02% of HealthEquity worth $68,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,708. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,682. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average is $75.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.38. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.